The T-or-C Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating this stolen 1965 Ford 3500 tractor (3 cylinder diesel) that was taken from Williamsburg. If you have seen this tractor or know the location of this tractor to include any information on those responsible for the theft, please contact Central Dispatch at 575-894-7111.
