Emergency personnel were dispatched to Gabiota Road in Las Palomas about 10:15 p.m. for a tractor on fire next to a hay barn Monday, September 27. When Las Palomas Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, the tractor was totally engulfed in fire. The fire damage was limited to the tractor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further derails when they become available. 

