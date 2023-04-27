Truth or Consequences City Commission members devoted considerable attention toward several measures pertaining to the establishment of long term cell tower lease agreements during the board’s April 26 regular meeting. The morning’s session also saw commissioners endorse a rules of procedure manual for the planning and zoning board, okay a 2024 tourism marketing plan and approve a bid award for Main Street District roadway and drainage improvements.
TOWER LEASES ADVANCED
Over the past several commission meetings, city manager Bruce Swingle has introduced measures aimed at securing long term lease agreements for five cell towers located within the municipality. He previously established how management of annual leases is problematic and costly for the administration, as well as for the firms utilizing the tower locations. In this regard, Swingle has initiated efforts to secure long term leases that will provide up front revenue for the city and affirm an operational commitment for the firms involved.
During previous board discussion of the issue, commissioners agreed the property involved would have no other development value and that the proposed 99 year agreements would be acceptable.
As noted, the April 26 meeting included four measures relating to proposed lease agreements, two of which had already been approved but were returned to address errors and revisions in the extensive documents.
•Board members first tended to Ordinance 747, which city attorney Jay Rubin said was approved by commissioners in March, but was now being returned for minor wording corrections. Because the revisions did not substantially alter the original ordinance, Rubin said he did not feel the ordinance required re-publishing. With this noted, commissioners joined in unanimously endorsing a motion to approve the ordinance and the corrected lease agreement with Sun State Towers for a cell tower located at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex. It was noted that upon finalization of this agreement Sun State Towers would provide an up front payment to the city of $175,000.
•After acknowledging errors misidentifying the firm in question, commissioners unanimously approved the repeal of Ordinance 748, which initially established a lease agreement for the Water Tank Tower located on Pershing Street. Once this was accomplished, board members moved on to first approve publication of Ordinance 750 regarding a proposed lease agreement with American Tower for the cell tower located along North Kopra Street. The city manager indicated this agreement would provide the city with an up front one-time payment of $480,000.
Commissioners then likewise approved publication of Ordinance 751, which was a renewal of the previously repealed Ordinance 748. This measure proposes the establishment of a new lease agreement with the Power Point firm for the Water Tank Tower on Pershing Street, and will provide an up front payment of $300,000 to the city.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved a 2024 tourism and marketing plan, which was outlined by Joanie Griffin of the Sunny 505 marketing firm. While endorsing the plan, board members acknowledged that final approval would be held back until the conclusion of the city’s ongoing budget preparations for the coming fiscal year.
•After clarifying an issue raised by commissioner Merry Jo Fahl about a provision prohibiting independent fact finding activities by board members, commissioners moved on to unanimously approve a proposed Rules of Procedure Manual for the planning and zoning commission.
•After assistant city manager Traci Alvarez explained how two initial project bidding efforts first resulted in no offers and then offers only exceeding available funding, board members approved a motion to accept a bid offer of approximately $765,000 from Spartan Construction of NM, LLC, for Main Street District Roadway and Drainage Improvements.
•Board members further approved a re-allocation request for a previously approved Capital Outlay Grant from the NM Department of Economic Development. Assistant city manager Alvarez said the city would have been unable to utilize this grant before an approaching deadline and explained how this measure would allow the state’s tourism department to re-appropriate the revenue, while essentially extending the time T-or-C will have to utilize the original funding.
•During his regular report, city manger Swingle announced that seasonal water conservation measures were now in effect, initiating limited watering schedules for community residents. He also told commissioners that repairs to the city’s water well #6 would soon be underway, emphasizing this was the city’s highest producing well and the effort was aimed at ensuring optimal operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.