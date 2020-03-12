After serving as deputy clerk for the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) for just under 10-years, Angela Torres was officially selected to be the municipality’s new clerk/treasurer March 2, 2020. She will now fill the post vacated by the departure of Renee Cantin earlier this year. Meanwhile an application and formal selection process to fill the full-time deputy clerk post is now underway and set to conclude within the coming days.
Although she was actually born in Las Cruces, Angela has been a lifelong resident of T-or-C. She is married to Rafael Torres and they are the proud parents of daughter, Janelle.
As she grew up in and about the community, Angela also made her way through the T-or-C school district, successfully graduating from Hot Springs High School with the Class of 2003.
While still attending high school classes, Angela secured a sales clerk position with the former ALCO Department Store. After graduation, she continued working for ALCO, ultimately rising to serve as operations manager for the busy retail establishment.
Angela later accepted a position with the T-or-C Housing Authority and worked there for approximately two years before moving downtown to fill the available deputy clerk’s post.
During her time with the city, Angela has provided reliable support and assistance for several clerk/treasurers, becoming familiar with all of the position’s responsibilities in the process. On three occasions over the past ten years, she was called upon to serve as acting city clerk. Interestingly, all three of these instances, including the one prompted by Cantin’s resignation this year, occurred during a scheduled municipal election.
With her experience in fulfilling primary responsibilities of the clerk/treasurer’s position and the familiarity she has otherwise gained regarding municipal operations, Angela said she feels confident in her ability to continue effectively serving the community moving forward.
