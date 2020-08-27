Before adjourning the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission’s regular meeting Wednesday morning, August 26, Mayor Pro-Tem Brendan Tolley announced he would be resigning his post, effective immediately. Tolley said a personal health condition would no longer allow him to effectively serve as a member of the board.
Expressing appreciation to fellow board members and community residents who supported both his election and subsequent efforts with the commission, Tolley further indicated he had truly enjoyed his brief turn at city leadership.
Commission members each responded with shared words of appreciation for the professional and cooperative manner Tolley brought efforts in aiding the city’s leadership.
Coming at the end of Wednesday’s session, commissioners did not discuss how or when the now vacant seat might be addressed This matter will likely be included in discussion when the board reconvenes for their next regular meeting September 9.
Ahead of this disappointing turn in the session, commission members approved a prioritized list of 16 major projects for the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). The top five items centered upon water, wastewater and roadway improvement projects, for the 2022-to-2026 fiscal year cycle.
Wednesday’s meeting further included a renewal of the city’s membership in the South Central Council of Governments (SCCOG), approval of lodgers tax board allocation recommendations, and endorsement of a measure affirming the city manager’s authority to apply for vehicle funding when available.
