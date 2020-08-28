In an unexpected statement at the conclusion of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission’s August 26 meeting, mayor pro-tem Brendan Tolley announced that he would be resigning his post, effective immediately after the morning’s session. Tolley said for personal health reasons, he could not continue to serve on the board. He expressed appreciation for his fellow board members and for the citizens of the community who have supported his efforts to date. While not elaborating on issues prompting his decision, Tolley indicated his attentions would have to be focused upon his present condition and that he would not be able to devote the time necessary to effectively fulfill his responsibilities with the commission.
While not discussing how they would proceed to address the surprising loss, commission members each expressed their appreciation for the efforts Tolley has made during his short term with the board, and each also shared personal words of support and encouragement with the mayor pro-tem.
ICIP PRIORITIES
Commissioners postponed consideration of the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP) during their August 12 session, and deferred discussion to the board’s executive retreat held on August 19. During Wednesday’s regular meeting, board members returned to the issue to confirm projects they agreed should top the municipalities list of priorities for the 2022-to-2026 fiscal year cycles.
City manager Morris Madrid reviewed the ICIP, which cited the highest priority as continuing municipal water system improvements. The remaining top five priorities were listed as citywide storm drain improvements, downtown roadway improvements, street improvements for the planned water distribution line replacement project, and water/sewer line relocations.
The ICIP list goes on to include eleven other infrastructure projects, such as further improvements to Ralph Edwards Park, Foch Street upgrades, and development of a multi-generational recreational facility. While not among the city’s present top five priorities, a project’s inclusion on the ICIP can nonetheless greatly aid in securing future funding conduits for a given initiative.
Having previously discussed reasonings for their selections, commissioners quickly moved to approve the ICIP list. Prior to the board’s vote, commissioner Randall Aragon noted a majority of the top five projects focused on some form of water system improvement. He relayed how community residents have consistently expressed a desire for such upgrades and suggested the board had acknowledged this in their priority selections.
With no other statements offered, board members joined in an unanimous 4-to-0 vote, endorsing the motion to approve the ICIP list. (Mayor Sandra Whitehead was unable to attend the morning’s session.) This annual requirement will now be forwarded to state authorities before an established end-of-the-month deadline.
LODGERS TAX ALLOCATIONS
With most of the community’s annual events and other activities cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus health restrictions, the city manager said lodgers tax board members were taking a different approach toward this year’s allocations. He noted that only two initiative were presently recommended for funding, a $3,450 allocation for MainStreet T-or-C and a $1,600 allotment for the veterans park museum.
Madrid said the lodgers tax board would be evaluating other potential allocations on a quarterly basis, and was keen to fund only those projects or events that are certain to be realized. With the potential modification of COVID-19 restrictions, he indicated the lodgers tax board would be looking to support initiatives as they are permitted.
After acknowledging these points, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to accept the board’s recommendations.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
•After opening the floor for a public hearing, during which no statements were offered, commission members unanimously approved a measure granting the city manager the authority to apply for US Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding for vehicle purchases, when such opportunities might become available. Board members were told how USDA funding programs have frequently aided the city in the purchase of a wide variety of municipal vehicles. Before endorsing the request, commissioners confirmed that potential expenditures would be addressed during regular budget reviews, and were assured they would be notified when such an application is submitted.
•With another unanimous vote commissioners approved Resolution No. 12 20/21, affirming the city’s continued membership with the South Central Council of Governments for the 2020/2021 Fiscal Year.
•During public comment, T-or-C Chamber of Commerce President Hans Townsend urged members to once again consider holding evening meetings. He also suggested a recent effort to gain public opinions through a utility bill questionnaire was inadequate. In discussion, board members confirmed their agreement with Townsend’s suggestion and indicated they would consider another effort to gain a better perspective of residents’ opinion regarding evening sessions.
•City manager Madrid reported that the city’s annual budget had returned fully approved by officials with the Department of Finance Administration. He said the state’s review found no issues and recommended no revisions.
