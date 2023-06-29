July Fourth is an incredibly festive time across the state. Countless families come together to celebrate freedom. There are BBQs, family gatherings, festivals, concerts, parades, and fireworks. July 4th is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated one billion dollars is sold in beer during the holiday.
Celebrations that encourage excessive drinking or recreational drug use are not easy environments for anyone sober or recovering from alcoholism. In New Mexico, 23% of adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month.
Fortunately, there are practical tips that anyone can use to stay sober and enjoy the Independence Day holiday.
“Sobriety can be challenging, especially if you are placing yourself in environments where binge drinking or recreational drug use occur,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
Consider some of the following tips to help with a sober Fourth of July holiday:
Know and identify relapse triggers, such as people, environments, places, or particular situations. It’s good to know these to avoid or manage them. Having a healthy outlet for any negative emotions or feelings is also critical.
Bring sober friends to July Fourth parties or consider attending sober celebrations. Have non-alcoholic beverages or mocktails. This can help avoid those pesky relatives who insist you always have a drink in your hand. Avoid drinking games and environments that promote binge drinking.
Ask for support when needed. Stay connected to peer support groups, family members, or friends. It’s ok to ask for help.
Finally, have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. It’s ok to leave parties or turn down invitations. Plan ahead, have your own ride, and set yourself up so you can do it easily if you have to leave.
Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Being sober does not mean you stop having fun; it’s a second chance at life. America is the land of opportunity because of its freedom. Celebrate the Fourth of July. Create new traditions and memories. Spend quality time with family and friends.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.
