NM Games

NEW MEXICO GAMES: Eli Wilcox, Buddy Neeley, Tristen Weathers, Brock Boone and Shaelynn Ragsdale prepare to take on some of the best swimmers in the state at the annual NM Games Swimming Competition. 

The Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks, sent three current and two past members to West Mesa Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 19, to compete in the New Mexico Games. The games are part of annual nationwide multi-sport Olympic style competitions, in which over 4,500 athletes take part nationwide.

The swim meet was preceded with 1-2 heats per events, including special events delegated to “masters' level, which consist of swimmers who are over the age of 18. Two veteran TigerSharks competed in that category, Buddy Neeley, and Tristen Weathers. Buddy Neeley, who hasn’t professionally competed in the past two years, placed fifth overall in the state in the 50-meter freestyle. He also placed fourth in the 50-meter butterfly and earned the bronze medal for the 100-meter individual medley. Teammates and brothers Tristen Weathers and Eli Wilcox only swam one individual event, the 50-meter breaststroke. Both brought home gold medals, winning first place in the state for those events. 

