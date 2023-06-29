The Sierra County Swim Team, the TigerSharks, sent three current and two past members to West Mesa Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 19, to compete in the New Mexico Games. The games are part of annual nationwide multi-sport Olympic style competitions, in which over 4,500 athletes take part nationwide.
The swim meet was preceded with 1-2 heats per events, including special events delegated to “masters' level, which consist of swimmers who are over the age of 18. Two veteran TigerSharks competed in that category, Buddy Neeley, and Tristen Weathers. Buddy Neeley, who hasn’t professionally competed in the past two years, placed fifth overall in the state in the 50-meter freestyle. He also placed fourth in the 50-meter butterfly and earned the bronze medal for the 100-meter individual medley. Teammates and brothers Tristen Weathers and Eli Wilcox only swam one individual event, the 50-meter breaststroke. Both brought home gold medals, winning first place in the state for those events.
Brock Boone and Shaelynn Ragsdale, nine-year old teammates also competed, with Brock narrowly missing the podium, pulling a fourth place in 25-meter freestyle, fifth in the 50-meter freestyle and sixth in 25-meter backstroke. Fierce little Shaelynn barely missed medaling in both 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter butterfly, pulling fourth place ribbons. She claimed the bronze medal for the 9-10-year old girls’ 25-meter backstroke. Shaelynn, together with Buddy, Tristen, and Eli, in the mixed 200-meter medley relay team also took home bronze medals in that event.
As part of the State Games of America, any competitor who medals at the New Mexico Games and other sanctioned State Games, is invited to compete at their biennial competition. The next one takes place July 17-21, 2024 in San Diego California.
As nearly all competitors medaled this year, they will be eligible to compete against the Nation next summer. This is the first time in over ten years that members of the T-or-C TigerSharks are attempting to compete on this level. It is a truly amazing opportunity, and the entire team wishes them the best of success.
We would also like to thank the community for their continued support as the team prepares for a Tri-Meet in Socorro with YMCA Kraken on July 1, followed by the District and State championships on the July 10 and 15, respectively. Way to go TigerSharks!
