It was a mighty Tiger’s welcome home for Daniel Garcia, when a parade of Tiger teammates, friends, families and fans paraded past his home on Wednesday, April 22. Led by some of T-or-C’s finest police officers and an Elephant Butte Fire Department contingent, the parade of cars featured sirens and horns, signs and banners, and shouts of love and support for this Tiger who returned home from the hospital in El Paso the night before. Daniel spent six days in the hospital, including an emergency surgery before being released home to recuperate and do rehab. Daniel will be a freshman at Hot Springs High in the fall. As an eighth grader this school year he was a Tiger athlete on the soccer, basketball and track teams.
On learning he was being discharged but it would be later at night when he got home, his teammates and others organized a little something to lift his spirits and let him know they cared, making sure he knew they supported him in what we all hope will be a speedy and complete recovery. Daniel plans to work hard at rehab and should be ready to compete on his teams when the new school year begins.
