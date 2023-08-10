In a life-saving effort that stretches back many years, the Hot Springs High JROTC Tiger Battalion is working in coordination with the non-profit, Vitalant Blood Donation, to conduct a blood drive on Tuesday, August 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the gym at Hot Springs High School. The Vitalant group helps to provide blood to hospitals and clinics around the country. As one of their many community service programs and initiatives, the HSHS JROTC’s Tiger Battalion has regularly sponsored blood drives, one early in the school year and another in the spring. Students who are 16 or 17 years old must have Minor Donation Permit, which can be picked up at the JROTC at the high school or scanning the QR code on the ad located elsewhere in the issue of the Sentinel. Those wishing to donate can also select an appointment time through the link at the QR code. All blood donors will receive a free blood donor t-shirt.
The Tiger Battalion is proud to be a part if this life-saving effort.
