During this time of pandemic restrictions Tigers are still finding ways to work at strength and conditioning, their skill sets and being ready for when restrictions are lifted and practice and competition can begin. Tigers can be found, individually, and in twos and threes running, exercising and staying fit while still staying safe. Shown here, working out on the stands at Tiger Stadium are (l-to-r); Kimmy Molsbee, McKenzie Luna and Buddy Neeley. Kimmy will be a junior in the coming school year and is a Tiger volleyball athlete. McKenzie will start her senior year in the fall, has a pig breeding business and is running for State FFA Office. Buddy, a graduating senior, will be heading to Wisconsin, where he will attend Bryant and Stratton College in the fall. Buddy received three scholarships to the college, for cross country as well as both indoor and outdoor track and field.
If you are a Tiger, or know of Tigers working to excel, please contact us so we can feature them as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.