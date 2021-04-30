It was the Tiger’s captains carrying the heaviest load on the toughest night of the season thus far, but the story was of an entire Tiger team working harder than seemed humanly possible for 32 minutes of non-stop action. From one end of the bench to the other, every Tiger was a major contributor in the thrilling 69-61 victory over Socorro Thursday night. The win put a virtual lock on the District 3 championship, with two games left in the regular season.
On Thursday night in Socorro at Tigers v Warriors II, the second of a back to back district matchup, the Tigers battled from behind through almost three quarters of hoops action. At 2:02 left in the third quarter the Tigers tied things up at 42 and half a minute later got their first lead, 44-42, and never gave it up.
Tough in-your-face Tiger defense stymied the bigger, heavier Socorro team time after time. Though still getting the stats together, three Tigers scored in double digits. Verrels Lukman and Nathan Salcido, the team captains scored 22 and 19 respectively. Aljon Pinili added ten more, dropping in three 3-pointers, a couple from what looked like the next county. Lukman and Randin Gossett each knocked down one from beyond the arc as well. The rest of the scoring load was split between Ethan Flores and Gossett, each with nine points. Lukman had 11 of 15 from the line when time after time he drove through the defenders to the hoop to draw the foul or score, or both. Salcido dropped in nine out of ten of his free throws.
Though faced with a taller and generally bigger opponent, all the Tigers worked the boards with the Tiger big men grabbing them away from their taller opponents. Gavin McClintock and Ruben Garcia put in maximum effort going after the ball, along with Gossett and Flores. In rebounding, though height is important, but just as vital are position, experience and raw desire to grab that ball. Our Tiger guards are leading this season, in putting up big numbers in that department.
It was a total team effort, with nine Tigers getting on the court in this one, the exhaustion once the final horn sounded was visible. Every athlete performed to their peak, and in a well-coordinated effort that showed a team where every Tiger knew their role and could anticipate every other athlete’s moves. Each of the nine who hit the court played an essential role in what looked like the hardest fought contest of the season.
With two games remaining, Friday and Saturday matchups with the Hatch Bears, the Tigers still have unfinished business. Saturday evening, we should get word on the seedings and brackets for the State Championship playoffs, that begin Monday. If the Tigers get an invite to the dance, 3A will be held May 3, 5 and 7, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held at the higher seeded team’s court, or a neutral site, depending on distances involved, with the State Championship Finals held in The Pit at UNM. Fan attendance will depend on the restriction level color of the county where the competitions are held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.