The Varsity volleyball Tiger Girls incredible season came to an end Wednesday night in the State Championship Playoff semifinals in Socorro. The team walked onto the court to face an undefeated team and lost the match 3-1 sets. They walked onto the court undaunted by the fact that their opponent had lost just four sets the entire season, now five sets. Three of those losses were dealt them by our Tiger Girls.
The sets in the semifinals were 21-25, 25-15, 23-25 and 12-25 but the real story was the amazing journey through this strange season our Tigers faced to earn a place at the dance and advance to the semifinals, a place very few people imagined they would achieve when the season started just five weeks ago. How they got there was skill, determination, teamwork and being able to tap into a huge reservoir of Tiger heart and Tiger spirit. The victory at Thoreau was symbolic of what this team is all about.
After a 14-year absence, the Tigers volleyball team earned an invitation to the dance. This year’s State Championship Playoffs were limited to only eight teams. As the fifth seed the Tigers traveled to Thoreau on Monday, March 29 to take on the fourth seeded Hawks on their court. The Tigers prevailed, coming away with a 3-1 victory, advancing to the Semifinals.
The Tigers quickly shook out any kinks and fatigue the four-hour bus ride might have produced and took control of the match. After an even start through the first several points, the Tigers dug themselves into a 3-6 hole before buckling down and playing Tiger volleyball. With setter Brooklynn Garcia serving, spikers Logan Woods and Hannah Hawkins drove down hard kill, one after another to even the score up at six all.
The first set stayed close until at 9-9, and under the reliable and powerful serves of Madison Green, the Tigers began creeping ahead. By the time the home team got the serve back, the Tigers, now with front line Ari Alaniz, team captain Carina Apodaca taking care of business the Tigers pushed the score to 13-9. At 15-11 the Thoreau team was as close as they would get in the set, in fact. In the end, it was Tigers, 25-13.
The rest of the of the match was far closer. The Tigers took the second set, but by a much tighter 25-23 score. The third set was where it turned into a battle of who wanted it most. The Tigers dropped that one, 24-26, forcing the Hawks to extra points to get the win.
Then the Tigers dug deep. The fourth set was crucial. Coaches and athletes alike were united in not wanting to let it get away and necessitate a tie-breaking fifth set. With a laser-like focus, the team came together as a single unit, battling with a home team that was equally determined to get a win.
In the end, there was only one team celebrating, and it was the Tigers. In a set that the lead see-sawed back and forth, and the Tigers were playing from behind more than they would have liked, they pulled out a thrilling 26-24 victory. The celebration lasted as long as the bus ride home, because then they doubled down on preparations, getting ready for a Wednesday evening face off against their season long arch nemesis, the Socorro Warriors.
Wednesday was another road trip for our Tigers, having advanced further than any of their predecessors had over the past 15 years.
Tiger volleyball has grown by leaps and bounds. Three more were called up to varsity duty in the week leading up to the playoffs. Nevada Segura, Mahela Hernandez and Tazhia Bilyeu are on the varsity bench now.
There are skills aplenty, with a solid lineup of dependable, powerful and creative spikers who can rotate in and out of the front line, without missing a beat. In addition to the five already mentioned, the Tigers can put Aubrie Carter there to set and spike with equal precision, as well as their ace blocker, Ava Harrelson. As spectacular as some of the Tiger serves are, they have three, Madison Green, Jessica Wells and Ali Wasilowski, who can always count on for powerful, dependably error free and low across the net serves, time after time after time. With Wasilowski at libero, backed up by Elisha Ariola and defensive specialists Wells and Green, there is not much that these Tigers can’t handle. With only their captain, Carina Apodaca graduating, the future looks bright indeed for this Tiger team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.