The Tiger's varsity volleyball team will enter the state championship playoffs seeded number 3, earning a bye in the first round and will face either Tucumcari or Bosque in round two, Thursday afternoon, November 10 at the Rio Rancho Event Center.
With a crowd of over 60 parents, families and supporters, the team gathered at Sidekixx for the viewing party as the brackets were released. Amid pizza, soft drinks and other goodies, there was time for a visit before settling down to business and saw the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) reveal the playoff brackets.
(1) comment
Congratulations Tiger's Volleyball!! Your community is so proud of each and every one of you, the same to your coaches, and your parents, always there showing awesome support! Your strength and incredible talents will provide you this well-earned State Championship Title!! Ps. Please beat St. Mike's lol!! wink wink
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.