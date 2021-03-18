Tiger volleyball is establishing itself as a team to be taken seriously and gaining attention statewide. Home or on the road, results remain the same. After a successful Saturday afternoon defending the Den against Chaparral, they went on the road to Hatch on Monday and took care of business, defeating the Bears in straight sets, varsity and JV. Then, as this was being written, defeated 4A Silver, defending the Den by defeating their visitors in three sets, 25-11, 25-13 and 25-15.
This team of Tigers was sitting at sixth place statewide in 3A, before their victory over Silver. That win improved their record to 6-1 a little more than halfway through the season, going into the Thursday evening match in the Den against Socorro as we go to press.
In Saturday’s match against the Lobos, the Tiger’s JV warmed things up with a win in three sets, dropping the first in a tight, 24-26 score. After that, they got down to business, dropping the Lobos JV, winning the second, 25-18 and then the tiebreaker 15-13.
The Varsity gave up the first two points in the first set, but then came back with a vengeance. Tiger libero Ali Wasilowski received the serve for setter Brooklynn Garcia to put the ball up for team captain, left hitter Carina Apodaca who drove it over for the first of many kills. A quick ace by Ari Alaniz, off one of her trademark bulletlike serves tied the score and the Tigers were off to the races. At 13-6 the visitors had seen enough and were forced to burn a time out to regroup.
It never got close, the Tigers took the set 25-13, and followed up to win the second 25-17. The third set, while a little closer, completed the sweep; Tigers 25-21, to win it and the match.
Now the Tigers were ready for a Monday evening trip down I-25 to face off against their main foe, the Bears of Hatch. The Tigers were looking forward to this a year, after dropping both matches to them last year.
With no fans allowed, the only cheers were from teammates and coaches, and most of the noise came from the Tigers bench, as they dominated on the home team’s court.
It was Tigers crushing it through the opening of the first set, pulling to an 8-1 lead. Then sloppy errors let the home team back in. Though surviving a few runs by the Hatch squad, and too many tie scores for comfort, the Tigers were clearly dominant when they focused down. They won the first set, 25-23, the same score they took the second set in. The Tigers put it away in the third set, 25-21 to win the match.
If there is one hole in this team’s game, it is a tendency to let up on an opponent after taking a substantial lead. This can be fixed. As a team learns how to win, they learn to put their opponent away and not let them hang around.
With the wealth of talent the Tigers possess, they can focus on fixing the little things, and continue to excel. Apodaca, Alaniz, Logan Woods, Hannah Hawkins, Aubrie Carter and Ava Harrelson, in any combination, form a front line that can dominate, blocking and driving back the kills. Brooklynn Garcia and Madison Green have the eye and touch as setters to put the ball right where it’s needed, and the savvy to know when to flip it on over the net instead, frequently for the point. Jessica Wells, a defensive specialist can set, dig and save the volley with the best. And in Alison Waslowski they have an all-star libero at that vital position as well.
At Hatch, the JV gave up an early lead to fall behind 9-3 before focusing down. Down 4-10, Mariah Hernandez took serve and the team kept it until they tied up the score at 10-10, then going up, 14-10 before giving up a point. Tiger’s JV dominated the remainder of the set, taking it 25-14. The second set was more of a nail biter. The Tigers would take a lead, then let the Bears back in. It was all tied up at 25-25, then the Tigers decided they wanted it more, and finished off their hosts, 28-26 for the win.
The JV Tigers have athletes who will keep the fledgling dynasty going for as long as they stay together. There’s the Tigers pulling double duty with the varsity, Aubrie Carter, Madison Green Jessica Wells, Ava Harrelson and libero, Elisha Arcola. Add in the dynamic duo, the Hernandez sisters, Mahela and Mariah, along with future all-stars, Nevada Segura and Tazhia Bilyeu, to name just some of the teams talent, and the future of Tiger volleyball looks very sweet indeed.
