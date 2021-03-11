Tiger volleyball stated its season in the friendly confines of the Den taking on the visiting Animas Panthers, in a convincing 3-1 win. They returned home after a tight loss 3-2 loss at Animas, to defeat Magdalena in straight sets, 3-0.
In a season slated to begin six months ago, how the athletes would respond to being on the court was a valid question. There’s a little rust, and corrections to be made, but what a team we have.
The Tigers have a wealth of talent. With only one senior on the Team, captain Carina Apodaca, they have the potential to be a force for years to come. Though Apodaca is arguably the most all-round skilled athlete on the court, an on-court leader who will be hard to replace, there are plenty who are ready.
Starting against Animas for the Tigers were Apodaca, Logan Woods, Ariana Alaniz, Madison Green, Brooklynn Garcia, and Libero Alison Wasilowski.
The team took a bit to shake off the dust. There were 12 lead changes and 15 ties in the first set. Never more than three point separated the two teams, though the Tigers pulled out the win, 25-23.
The second set was close as well, though the Tigers never fell behind and were able to stretch the lead to five points on a couple of occasions. The visitors battled to tie things up a couple times late in the set, before the Tigers put it away, 25-23. The third set was the closest, with the Tigers dropping it 26-24. Teams must win a set by two points.
The Tigers put them away in the fourth set, pulling ahead for the final time at 14-14 and building as much as a seven-point lead before finishing it out to take the set, 25-18 and the match, three sets to one.
The JV team, that started out the double-header, with a frontcourt consisting of Tazhia Bilyeu, Mahela Hernandez, and Ava Harrelson and a backcourt of Aubrie Carter, Nevada Segura and Libero Elisha Arcola. Though they fell in the first set, 19-25, they won the second by a decisive 25-16 margin as well as the tie-breaking third set 15-10. (JV matches are played best two of three.)
In their home stand against Magdalena, on Tuesday, March 9, a much more confident and tested Tiger team put the visitors away in three sets, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9. While the JV had to take a loss, in three sets, 23-25, 25-14 and 12-15, they like their Varsity team, have winning 3-2 records early in this shortened season.
The Tiger team is young, with three freshmen playing varsity, Hannah Hawkins and Ariana Alaniz along with Ava Harrelson who is doing double duty with the JV as well. Along with those, three are three sophomores as well, Logan Woods and Brooklynn Garcia as well as Aubrie Carter, who also anchors the JV team. Juniors Madison Green, Ali Wasilowski, Jessica Wells and Elisha Arcola round out the varsity.
All ten on the varsity squad were skilled and savvy enough to be used by the coaches in heavy rotation without any hesitation. Though we didn’t get as good a look at all of the JV, there is some skilled and dedicated skill there, with the potential to do a lot of damage to opposing teams for years to come.
