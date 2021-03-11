At Onate Spring Cross Country Challenge, the Tigers went up against 5A and 6A schools including Centennial, Las Cruces, Onate Mayfield and Alamogordo. Hayli Bagwell had the best Tiger finish, eighth place in a field of 24 and a time of 25:25.89 for the 5K course in a field 24. Her time on the 5K course was 25:25.89. Also running on the girl’s squad were Mayra Reyes, Alma Gutierrez and Sandra Rios. Robert Walters led up the Tiger Boys, at 13th place in a field of 26 and a 20:52.0 time. Also running were Shane Neeley and Dwayne Gustin.
•Our Tiger soccer team opened their season on the road in Albuquerque, March 9 with a hard-fought match against Oak Grove Classical Academy Charter School. Though our Tigers had to take the 11-1 loss, against an elite and experienced team, they came away with some valuable experience for a very young team, in its sophomore season. The Tigers for now are our road warriors with their next several matches spent away from Tiger Stadium after Silver had to cancel the March 11 matchup which would have been the Tiger’s home opener. We hope they can reschedule or replace this one soon.
