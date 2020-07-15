In a July 15 announcement the New Mexico Activities Association released its schedule for high school and middle school sports. All regular sports will have a season, though somewhat shortened and many not occurring when they normally do. This is very welcome news for athletes, coaches and fans alike.
Coaches are already scrambling to schedule their games and matches. Watch here for updates and Tiger schedules as soon as they become available.
In the accompanying chart, all dates and limits are subject to change. The last column refers to the dates of state championships and playoffs.
