Despite having previously been passed up on being invited to compete in the New Mexico Science Olympiad, the Hot Springs High team received a late invite to enter in the event, held February 22 at New Mexico Tech in Socorro.
Despite the last-minute entry with little time to prepare, the team came away with first place wins in two of the events they competed in. Coming home with gold medals were the “Circuit Lab” team of Nathan Brown and Lizbeth Olivarez. Also earning their gold medals with a first- place finish were Kelsie Paul and Scarlette Rodriguez in the “Write It – Do It” event, where one of the two on the team writes directions for a complex task and assembly, while the other of the pair must then follow to completion.
Also earning recognition in the awards ceremony that follows the end of competition were the “Water Quality” team of Alexa Gonzalez and Richel Monis who earned third place bronze for their event. Placing sixth in “Write Stuff,” were Janel Pinili and Tyler Knull, and coming away with an eighth place showing for the “Designer Genes” event were Lizbeth Olivarez and Olivia Jaramillo.
In all, 25 high school teams from across New Mexico competed in this year’s State Science Olympiad. The New Mexico competition began in 1986 and has been a regular feature ever since. The daylong competition has middle school and high school divisions. Though this year the T-or-C Middle School was not represented at the State level, they have a robust team and was out in force for the regional Olympiad, held at WNMU in Silver City earlier this year.
