KCHS’s Tiger Sports Network play-by-play announcer Paul Tooley has been researching the origins of Hot Springs Tiger Football back to the first game on September 27, 1930 and has confirmed 875 games between the very first season of 1930 through the season of 2019. “I have data on all but 11 games”
Tooley said. “The earlier years are hard to verify due to limited media coverage back in the day”. Tooley continued “..there was no New Mexico Activities Association back in the day and everyone played at large, small schools played the big schools”. “I have researched newspapers from El Paso, Tx to Santa Fe and Clovis to Lordsburg”, Tooley said.
If anyone has any information of the following games please contact Paul at (575) 740-1640 or email him at ptooley79@gmail.com.
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION HEAD COACH
November 7, 1931 Alamogordo Away Kappleman, G.J.
November 26, 1931 Hatch Home Kappleman, G.J.
October 29, 1932 Cobre (Hurley) Away Henry, Clifford C.
December 2, 1933 Ex-HSHS Stars Home Henry, Clifford C.
November 17, 1934 Cobre (Hurley) Home Walton, Jack
November 29, 1934 St. Mary’s (Albuq.) Away Walton, Jack
October 26, 1935 Cobre (Hurley) Away Walton, Jack
November 14, 1936 Cobre (Hurley) Home Bidwell, C.A.
November 16, 1940 Socorro Home Williams, Bert
November 2, 1945 Gadsden (Anthony, NM) Away Williams, Bert
November 14, 1952 Hatch Away Barron, Jack
The complete history of HSHS Tiger football including stats, photos, news articles, and more will be available to the public through the internet in the near future.
