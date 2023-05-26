The school district and the school’s athletic department received word this week that Tiger football Head Coach Philip Camp was stepping down from his post because of ongoing health issues that would prevent him from being able to continue to fulfill his coaching and teaching responsibilities. Coach Camp also was a special education teacher at T-or-C Middle School.
Coach Camp took the reins of Tiger football in March 2022, guiding the program from the pre-season conditioning, practices and drills, through the 2022 season. He ran the football summer skills camps, for students from first through eighth grades in his first months here and prepared for similar camps for this summer as well.
Moving here from Houston Texas, Coach Camp kept a home in Houston where is wife lives and has children and grandchildren in the Houston area. He will be returning there to be close to family and for his medical care.
During his tenure here, he stressed having the team prepared, with a year-round weight training program that continues and is open to all student athletes. He also helped in the establishment of youth football and the formation of the T-or-C Juniors Tigers football team that competes in the New Mexico Young American Football League. This was part of his desire to see youth league football in Sierra County that would include all age groups and could serve to prepare youth for moving on into middle school and high school football as well as other sports programs in the schools.
We all send our thanks to Coach Camp for the work he did here with our youth, in the classroom and on the field of competition, and send him our best wishes that the medical issues can be successfully treated and he has many more years to enjoy home and family.
