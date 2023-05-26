The school district and the school’s athletic department received word this week that Tiger football Head Coach Philip Camp was stepping down from his post because of ongoing health issues that would prevent him from being able to continue to fulfill his coaching and teaching responsibilities. Coach Camp also was a special education teacher at T-or-C Middle School.

Coach Camp took the reins of Tiger football in March 2022, guiding the program from the pre-season conditioning, practices and drills, through the 2022 season. He ran the football summer skills camps, for students from first through eighth grades in his first months here and prepared for similar camps for this summer as well.

