A total of 50 Hot Springs High School and middle school students have been invited to sell their art and compete for prizes at the Inaugural Sierra County Student Art Show in the Truth or Consequences Civic Center April 22 and 23.
The show is sponsored by the Sierra County Arts Council and the Center Gallery Fine Art. Inspired by the many opportunities for student artists in Santa Fe, the Sierra County event will showcase the work of promising young artists.
The “Tiger Art” logo was created by The Center Gallery, with inspiration from the Sierra County Sentinel’s Jim Shiley, to recognize the artists in the “We Are Tigers” community. And yes, several student Athlete-Artists have been invited to the show.
Due to space limitations, the work submitted by 18 middle school students were not selected, but the judges encourage these artists to try again next year.
There is no cost for students to participate, and the show is free.
If a student sells work(s) of art at the show they will be asked to donate 10% of the sale price to the Sierra County Annual Student Art Show Fund to support future student shows.
Scholarships and other prizes will be awarded for Best of Grade and overall Best of Show by a panel of judges. Tax-deductible contributions to support the 2022 event and future shows are requested from families and local business owners.
The Best of Show winners for high school, middle school and special education will be invited to exhibit their art at The Center Gallery Fine Art for the month of May. The Gallery will not receive any commissions from the show or the May exhibits.
While the school district has encouraged participation, the show is not covered by the general consent on record with the district.
So far, less than half of the parents/guardians of the students selected for the show have returned the consent form. Students cannot be admitted to the show without these consents. The names of students selected have been provided to the art teachers and The Club/Apple Tree Education but will not be publicly released without consent.
All students who submitted work will receive a Tiger Art T-Shirt! Parents, if your student applied to the show, please get in touch with the Center Gallery to provide shirt size.
Contact 505-428-8418, TheCenterGallery.com, 201 S. Foch 87901, Connect@TheCenterGallery.com
