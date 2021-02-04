There was something different going on in Tiger Stadium at Hot Springs High this week. It was the sounds of rockets launching and streaking skyward, and the sight of parachutes deployed to carry the payloads safely to the ground. On Groundhog’s Day, February 2, Hot Springs High School (HSHS) student Landen Bilyeu, along with his launch and production team, was on hand to send their latest three rockets arcing high above the field.
Though the launchpad was originally set to be at mid-field, Landen had it moved to the parking lot behind the press box and stands after checking meteorological data in wind direction and speed and calculating where the rockets would land on “reentry.” High winds had already led to a launch postponement, originally scheduled to take place last week. Landen heads up a team consisting of himself, along with parents, Ashlee and Matt West, both involved in the production.
The three Tuesday launches were a success, each reaching an altitude of approximately 1000 feet and had an additional interesting feature, they were printed by Team Bilyeu. “I got my 3D printer just this past November and have used it in many different applications. I’ve been getting some of my family involved as well. My mom and stepdad Ashlee and Matt West are both designing and 3D printing useful things. So far, they have successfully made clamps for breathing tubes for real life medical applications. I have been creating a lot with this technology such as a scale model of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, an iron man helmet, and much more.”
Rocketry is a somewhat newfound interest for Landen, but one he is plunging into with a passion. Not content with simply buying rockets and launching them, he is earning how to build rockets, and studying the many areas involved in their construction, launch, payload delivery and landing. It is a field that covers a wide variety of disciplines and Landen is pursuing each.
The rockets so far have used tubes bough from supply companies, with the printing used for the nose cones and the tail fins. That part of the process takes about 10 hours to print. As they start to print the entire rocket, they estimate it will take approximately 15 hours to print an entire one, the size of those they are currently producing.
In the Gifted Student Program at HSHS, Landen has shared his work with his colleagues in the program. He has also given presentations to the Gifted Student classes at the middle school, sharing his knowledge and experience to help foster their interest and curiosity. To involve fellow students, and to work at developing interest in new technologies and exploring the possibilities is something Landen sees as a mission.
As Landen and his team continue their work larger rockets, capable of flying ever higher are being developed. One several feet long is in the planning stages. “The latest project that we’re working on and trying to perfect is much bigger. We are working to make the rockets more and more efficient and plan to track the flights with altimeters soon.”
With this intrepid Tiger rocketeer continuing to build more and better craft, watch for exciting new things on the horizon, and racing through the skies above Tiger Stadium. Or should we perhaps call it “Tiger Spaceport?”
