With the passing of established deadlines Tuesday, January 14, the Truth or Consequences City Clerk’s Office confirmed three candidates had formally withdrawn their names from the March 3 municipal election ballot, and that one write-in candidate had officially declared.
Removing their names from the election ballot were Position-Four candidate and current mayor pro-tem Kathy Clark, Position-Two candidate Julie Rackow and Position-Five candidate, Roy Ryden.
Longtime T-or-C resident Sylvia Peron opted to join those already on the March 3 ballot, securing her write-in candidacy for the Position-Four post.
