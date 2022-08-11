A new three-digit phone number system has replaced the existing and ten-digit national suicide prevention and crisis phone number.
The new number to call is 9-8-8, and it features a military & veteran feature.
A new three-digit phone number system has replaced the existing and ten-digit national suicide prevention and crisis phone number.
The new number to call is 9-8-8, and it features a military & veteran feature.
Veterans or service members facing a crisis can simply dial 9-8-8, and press option “1” to be immediately linked to the same U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) support system featured with the old phone number. The old number will remain active and will reroute calls to the new 988 system.
Mental health advocates are hoping calling 988 will replace emergency calls to 9-1-1 for mental health crises. According to VA, while 9-1-1 dispatchers are prepared to send first responders and support callers during an emergency, staffers linked to the 988 number are counselors specifically trained to immediately handle distraught callers, access records, and send help.
New Mexico has also joined has joined the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families.
This is a collaboration between states to develop plans in their states to implement the National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide, which provides a framework for identifying priorities, organizing efforts and developing veteran suicide prevention strategies and outreach at the state level.
