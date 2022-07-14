Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Cove Road, Saturday July 9 around 4:30 pm, regarding a suicidal man armed with a shotgun. While responding, deputies learned the man, later identified as Jerry Chambers, was inside the RV with wife.
Deputies attempted to make contact with Chambers on a cell phone; however, he refused and hung up. Sheriff deputies were able to speak with the wife on the line and learned her husband would not allow her to leave the RV. Deputies continued to try to make contact with Chambers, while evacuating the surrounding RVs and setting up a security perimeter.
Mrs. Chambers was eventually able to flee from the RV when her husband went to retrieve a second firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Department. She was met by deputies and was escorted to safety.
As deputies continued to try and communicate with Chambers, New Mexico State Police SWAT was contacted for additional resources. Shortly after NMSP SWAT arrived on scene, Chambers exited the RV unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.