Think New Mexico, a results-oriented think tank serving New Mexicans, has published an online resource guide to help teachers make the most of the extended learning time that was enacted during the 2023 legislative session.
House Bill 130, which was supported by Think New Mexico, raised the minimum number of instructional hours from 990 for elementary school students and 1,080 for middle and high school students to 1,140 instructional hours for all students. This is the equivalent of adding 27 extra days of learning for elementary school students and 10 extra days for middle and high school students.
In 2022, Think New Mexico published a report titled, A Roadmap for Rethinking Public Education in New Mexico. The report included a ten-point plan with 30 separate legislative recommendations for improving New Mexico’s public schools. The first recommendation in the report was to increase the minimum instructional time for students, based on the research showing that expanding learning time is one of the most effective strategies for improving student proficiency, closing achievement gaps, and helping students recover from the loss of instructional time during the pandemic.
After legislation supported by Think New Mexico is enacted, the nonprofit works to facilitate the law’s successful implementation. Think New Mexico’s research indicated that, in order to achieve the most benefit from the extra hours, teachers need access to resources and ideas for engaging students in rich learning experiences. Therefore, Think New Mexico produced an extensive resource guide to assist teachers in making the most of the extended hours.
The resource guide contains three sections. The first section highlights online resources available from national experts, organizations, and institutions like NASA and the Smithsonian museums.
The second section includes statewide resources such as educational materials from state agencies and nonprofits, and professional development opportunities.
The final section includes regional resources, with local nonprofits that provide hands-on educational activities, museums, and cultural sites in communities across New Mexico. Teachers can find videos explaining approaches for culturally and linguistically responsive teaching, lessons and activity plans across many subjects, and potential partner organizations for in-class experiential learning activities as well as off-site field trips.
