Think New Mexico, a results-oriented think tank serving New Mexicans, has published an online resource guide to help teachers make the most of the extended learning time that was enacted during the 2023 legislative session.

House Bill 130, which was supported by Think New Mexico, raised the minimum number of instructional hours from 990 for elementary school students and 1,080 for middle and high school students to 1,140 instructional hours for all students. This is the equivalent of adding 27 extra days of learning for elementary school students and 10 extra days for middle and high school students.

