Local resident and college student Savannah (Savie) Torres and her mother Cindy Torres (not pictured) donated cases of water, tins of cookies, and popcorn to State Police, the Truth or Consequences Police Department, and the Sheriffs Department on December 24. They also donated 15 blankets to both the T-or-C Animal Shelter and to Desert Haven Animal Refuge- donating a total of 30 blankets to dogs and cats in both shelters to keep warm for the holidays.
The True Meaning Of Christmas
Savannah Torres
Photo Editor
