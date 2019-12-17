It might surprise some to learn that there are 89 students at Hot Springs High who are registered as having to cope with insecure housing. Their individual situations vary from one to the next, with some finding room at a friend’s, a bed on a couch, bunking wherever they could find a bed, sometimes needing to move from place to place, with no place to call home.
The local grass-roots citizen advocacy group, Sierra County Indivisible stepped in, this Christmas season, to try and make a difference in the lives of these individuals. The group has in recent times raised money to support local food banks, the Wildflowers Center and furloughed government employees during the most recent government shutdown. Once again, they saw a need and decided to do something.
On learning of this need among Sierra County students, the group leapt into action, determined to do what they could to help. In little more than a week they raised $3,560 over the early part of December with the goal of providing something to brighten the lives and easing the burden felt by these some of Sierra County’s youngest. Working with Forest Hill, of Bullocks Grocery, they purchase gift cards, redeemable at Bullocks, in the amount of $40 for each of the eighty-nine.
The effort was headed by indivisible members Leslie Sekavec and Jan Thedford of T-or-C and Margot Wilson of Elephant Butte. “Since there are Christmas gift programs for the younger students, we wanted the high schoolers to be able to treat themselves and to know that people in this community care about them,” Sekavec explained.
They wanted to work with Bullocks to stress the connection to community, and the local grocery has often been on the front lines of pitching in to help with student events and activities. “We chose to buy the gift certificates from Bullocks to show our support for our local grocery store too,” Thedford told us.
On December 16, members from the group came to Hot Springs High to present the certificates to the school. The recipients, according to the school system’s human resources director Stephanie Brownfield, have been identified as not having a bedroom, or bunking with friends or relatives, or lacking a permanent roof over their heads.
With Hot Springs principal Ryan Peil, school social worker Valerie Montoya and Bullocks’ Forest Hill attending, the group handed over a stack of envelopes, each containing a certificate. Each envelop bore a holiday greeting of endearment addressed to the student who would receive them.
A big thank you to Indivisible for this charitable act during the festive season. Though we will likely never eliminate completely, the sorts of hardship and need that was addressed, it’s good to know that as a community, Sierra County always steps up, to do what we can to help ease the burdens and comfort those who are hurting, or in need.
