With Truth or Consequences staff members fully tasked in attending to recent flood damage, a call has been put out for volunteers to help repair portions of the city’s Healing Waters Trail.
Only a few volunteers turned out to aid during the project’s first week and additional help is needed to repair the popular hiking trail.
Anyone interested in helping to restore the Healing Waters Trail is encouraged to join with the initiative by assembling at Rotary Park at 8 am Tuesday morning, August 18. Volunteers will be provided with necessary equipment and materials, but are being encouraged to bring their own gloves, water, snacks and other personal items.
The trail restoration effort will be renewed on Thursday morning, August 20, and will continue the effort on subsequent Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 am until noon. Further information about this important call for volunteers may be obtained through the city clerk’s office, 894-6673, or by contacting department manager Hechler at 740-0988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.