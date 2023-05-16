Among the agenda items addressed by the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board May 15, was the approval of term renewal applications by current members Don Armijo, left, and Gil Avelar, center. Following this action, the board moved on to discuss their initial review of city utility codes and agreed to return to questions raised about hot water well regulations in their next scheduled meeting June 22. The evening’s session also included a request by chairman George Szigeti for a status update on the proposed sale of the electric utility now under study, an further marked outgoing city manager Bruce Swingle’s last meeting with the board
TERM RENEWALS
Chuck Wentworth
