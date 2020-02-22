Local volunteers turned out at Elephant Butte Lake State Park Saturday morning February 22, to join in a pre-holiday season clean-up of the reservoir’s shoreline and adjacent wild spaces. The event provided volunteers with all the necessary equipment, water and encouragement, which included special raffle prizes and loads of outdoor fun. The park clean up was scheduled to continue through the noon hour on Saturday.
Tending To Elephant Butte Lake
Chuck Wentworth
