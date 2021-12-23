The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
December 18, 2021 marks one year since Victoria Williams disappeared from Woodland Hills, California. Her family has not heard from her since and they are extremely concerned for her safety.
Victoria was last seen getting into an unknown car, according to law enforcement. Police believe she may be in danger.
She has lived in New Mexico and Arizona previously and may travel to those areas.
Victoria is 5’7” tall and 136 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair. When she was last seen, Victoria's hair was dyed light brown or blonde.
If anyone has information about Victoria Williams you are urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.
Victoria’s poster can be found at
