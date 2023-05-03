The Miss Fiesta 2022 Royal Court reigned over their final community event Saturday morning, April 29. Keeping with custom the young ladies gathered to strike the first honorary drives and putts, which officially kicked off the 2023 Fiesta Golf Tournament at Truth or Consequences’ municipal golf course.
Joining to celebrate the event, as well as the initiation of Fiesta 2023 above left to right were, T-or-C Commissioner and Fiesta board member Destiny Mitchell, 2022 Miss Fiesta First Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates, Miss Fiesta 2022 Brooklynn Garcia, Miss Fiesta 2022 Second Runner-Up Kimmy Molsbee, and Fiesta Board Treasurer David Rice. While the royal court’s reign concluded with this traditional exercise, all of the members were on hand later Saturday evening for the 2023 Miss Fiesta Contest. There, Garcia shared a heartfelt statement of appreciation for her opportunity to serve the community as Miss Fiesta. She then joined with Molsbee in assisting with the evening’s performance, as Cates participated in the competition and was later chosen to return to the royal court as Miss Fiesta 2023 Second Runner-up.
