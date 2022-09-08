Throughout its 106-year-old history, the Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) and its over 6,700 members have witnessed numerous droughts as well as wet seasons of plenty.

The District’s primary purpose of delivering surface water has evolved over the last century to encompass the latest technology and innovations to help ensure farmers have what they need to sustain healthy farms. EBID managers, past and present, have participated in regional water planning and developed creative methods for managing and conserving water. Their goal is to work as part of a cohesive effort to help agricultural producers contribute to the economic health, vitality, and beauty of their communities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.