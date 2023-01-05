Teachers Prep For The Second Half

LIFELONG LEARNERS - Lifelong learning is something our teachers perhaps embrace more than most. Here, teaches from the Hot Springs high English Department are following a Zoom instructional on the finer points of the software used by the schools to track student work, do grading and much more.  

Though there are no referees to blow the whistle, nor any locker room to emerge from, the teachers and staff at our schools were busy this week, preparing for the second half. The second half of the school year that is. Teachers and staff were in the schools all week, in advance of the student’s return to the classrooms for the second semester of the school year, following the near three week-long winter break. It may be a new year on the calendar, but it is very much mid-year in terms of our schools, who are at the halfway point of the 2022-2023 school year.

When educators speak of wanting to help their students become lifelong learners, they very much understand that this designation applies to themselves as well, for truly the learning never stops for those who educate our children, that is, the teachers.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.