Though there are no referees to blow the whistle, nor any locker room to emerge from, the teachers and staff at our schools were busy this week, preparing for the second half. The second half of the school year that is. Teachers and staff were in the schools all week, in advance of the student’s return to the classrooms for the second semester of the school year, following the near three week-long winter break. It may be a new year on the calendar, but it is very much mid-year in terms of our schools, who are at the halfway point of the 2022-2023 school year.
When educators speak of wanting to help their students become lifelong learners, they very much understand that this designation applies to themselves as well, for truly the learning never stops for those who educate our children, that is, the teachers.
School staff reported back to their schools on Monday, following New Year’s Day, while students returned on Thursday. Staff was busy making sure every area in all five of our schools, across four campuses, were cleaned, functioning properly and ready for students. Everything from cleaning and replacing lightbulbs to tightening door hardware, waxing floors, taking inventory of supplies and filling soap dispensers and countless other details big and small.
Teachers had a busy schedule finalizing first semester grades, helping a few students who needed to make up work before those grades were complete. They also were immersed in training on software systems used, updating applications, readying their individual classrooms and more. They met in groups, big and small, some schoolwide and some of their individual departments, like the Hot Springs High English Department faculty, shown in the accompanying photograph.
No, they didn’t head into the locker rooms for the halftime break back on December 16, when the student’s Christmas break began. In fact, for most, their work continued after that day, and as we see, began again well before any students were in the classrooms and walking the halls.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
