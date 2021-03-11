The Truth or Consequences Police Department on March 6 responded to a residence at an East Second Ave. address in reference to suspicious activity. Officer Carreon with the T-or-C Police Department made contact with the suspect, Thomas Lewter.
Mr. Lewter advised officers he was there attempting to find blonde house cleaners. Mr. Lewter had already been advised the day prior that these girls were underage and that his behavior was inappropriate and illegal, but he had returned still attempting to entice the young girls into his vehicle.
Upon further investigation into the incident, Mr. Lewter was charged and an arrest warrant was obtained for his arrest. Mr. Lewter was arrested on the charge of enticement of a child, which is a misdemeanor.
The T-or-C Police Department has received calls for several similar incidents, but have yet been unable to locate the suspects involved. If you have anyone you don’t know approach you in an attempt to lure you into their home or vehicle, make a scene, scream, call for help and if able, call 911 immediately. Don’t leave children unattended and always be aware of your surroundings.
Let’s continue to keep our community safe for our children.
