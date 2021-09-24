Chief TCPD.png
          For the second time in three weeks the Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) has handled a situation involving scammers telling a local resident that a family member had been kidnapped and a ransom was demanded.
          These scammers played a person's voice for the resident, which they told the resident that the voice was coming from their kidnapped family member. It was quickly discovered that the alleged kidnapped family member was okay and not in any danger because the resident smartly called the named family member to make sure they were okay.
         The TCPD recommends to never send these scammers any money! The scammers will use fake phone numbers to call you. These scammers are relentless and they will try or say anything to include talking to you in a threatening tone or making you believe something will happen to your family member if you don't do what they say.
          If you receive this type of scam call, hang up on them, and don't believe anything they say. Never provide them with any personal identifying or financial information. 
          Per the TCPD, please do not fall victim to these types of scams and immediately report them to your local law enforcement agency.

