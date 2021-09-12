Emergency personnel were dispatched to Rio Grande Ave and South Broadway about 2:10 a.m. for a vehicle fire Sunday, September 12. A subject driving west on South Broadway observed flames coming from the passenger side of a T-or-C Police unit parked just off the side of the road. Person(s) unknown had broken the passengers side front window of the unit and seat the vehicle on fire. The damage was limited to the window and interior of the vehicle. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
