internet.jpg

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Rio Grande Ave and South Broadway about 2:10 a.m. for a vehicle fire Sunday, September 12. A subject driving west on South Broadway observed flames coming from the passenger side of a T-or-C Police unit parked just off the side of the road.  Person(s) unknown had broken the passengers side front window of the unit and seat the vehicle on fire. The damage was limited to the window and interior of the vehicle. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.