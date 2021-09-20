TCPD HIT AND RUN.jpg
          T-or-C Police department is seeking the public's assistance in locating this green tractor trailer rig involved in a pedestrian hit and run accident in Williamsburg at Seven a.m. Friday, September 17. The pedestrian had to be air lifted to El Paso, Tx.
          The vehicle should have damage on the right side and will be missing a mirror.
          If you have any information please contact Lt. Venable at the police department, (575) 894-7111 or (575) 894-1204.

(1) comment

Guest

Border Patrol checkpoints will have a picture of truck and the driver, did you check them?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.