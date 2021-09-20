Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- TCPD Requests Help In Locating Semi
- TIGER VOLLEYBALL STACKS UP WINS -Crush Lobos In The Den
- In The End Zone - September 17 Edition
- TCMS Football Takes On Socorro In Home Opener
- Tiger Cross Country Keeps On Running
- School Board Approves New Tiger Team And Activity Group
- Upcoming In Tiger Sports - September 17-25
- Tiger Soccer Scores Big Win
Most Popular
Articles
- TCPD Requests Help In Locating Semi
- Brief Lockdown At Schools
- School Board Approves New Tiger Team And Activity Group
- TCMS Football Takes On Socorro In Home Opener
- County Endorses Cannabis Ordinance
- EB Addresses Road Projects And SVH Concerns
- Rauschenberger
- TIGER VOLLEYBALL STACKS UP WINS -Crush Lobos In The Den
- Brim
- Upcoming In Tiger Sports - September 17-25
Images
Videos
Commented
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:02 AM
Sunset: 07:08 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:56:42 AM
Sunset: 07:06:37 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NNE @ 19mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:57:22 AM
Sunset: 07:05:14 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:02 AM
Sunset: 07:03:52 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:58:43 AM
Sunset: 07:02:29 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:59:24 AM
Sunset: 07:01:06 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:00:05 AM
Sunset: 06:59:44 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
(1) comment
Border Patrol checkpoints will have a picture of truck and the driver, did you check them?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.