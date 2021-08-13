The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) has issued a Silver Alert August 13 for Dean Melvin Manderud.
Manderud is a 70-year-old Caucasian male, six foot tall, weighing 180 pounds, with bald gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Manderud was last wearing. He does have freckles on his face and a beard. His whereabouts and destination are unknown. Dean Melvin Manderud is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to call TCPD at (575)894-7111 or dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.