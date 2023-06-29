Responding to what would appear to be a true need, Truth or Consequences City Commission members unanimously approved the addition of a full time investigator position to the city’s police department’s staff, Wednesday, June 28.
Police Chief Luis Tavizon was on hand for the morning’s session and in outlining his request, first pointed to a consistently high call rate regularly addressed by his officers. He told commissioners the department responded to over nine thousand calls during a period from June 2022 to June 2023. Tavizon also affirmed a backlog of over 350 cases requiring further investigation from previous years, along with 200 new cases from the soon-to-be-completed fiscal year. The Police Chief then relayed how the diverse range of experience among his staff often requires extra time in assistance from more experienced officers to conduct proper investigations. Tavizon said if supported by the board, he would be considering both outside applicants as well as several qualified individuals already on the TCPD’s staff.
In discussion, commissioner Destiny Mitchell confirmed that revenue for the post would be derived from the city’s general fund. Board members acknowledged the anticipated cost and then joined in approval of the Chief’s request after expressing agreement that the move would be beneficial for both the TCPD and the community.
ZONING ISSUES ADDRESSED
The morning’s agenda included five individual zoning requests, which had all previously been considered and endorsed with recommendations to approve by the city’s planning and zoning commission.
In succession, commission members unanimously approved a summary plat request for a property division at 401/405 Austin Street, a sign code variance request by the Travelodge motel for the replacement of a damaged sign, as well as the vacation of a 10-foot section of alley property at 2911 Cook Street.
Board members then moved on to join in approving a special use permit for the creation of an “art park/display park” on a privately owned triangle section of property located adjacent to the T-or-C Police Department, and further endorsed a proposed setback variance request for a residence at 1012 Kopra Street.
MORE CONSTRUCTION ON DECK
During her regular report, city manager Angie Gonzales acknowledged how community residents were likely becoming weary of ongoing construction throughout the city, before somewhat reluctantly announcing that additional roadway construction would begin in the downtown district on or about Wednesday, July 5. She said this would be a paving project including McAdoo Street from Jones Street to Pershing Street, Daniels Street from McAdoo to Broadway and other streets in this area. Gonzales noted that water lines in this section had recently been replaced and suggested the installation of new paving would address street and utility-related concerns for this section of the downtown district for the foreseeable future.
•The city manager also announced the pending initiation of new construction at the municipal airport. She told commissioners this initiative would include the relocation of self-serve fuel equipment to the facility’s fuel farm location, as well as a resurfacing of the airport’s apron.
OTHER ACTION AND REPORTS
•After conducting a public hearing, which rendered no statements of opposition or support for the measure, commissioners unanimously approved Ordinance No.720, which amended language in section 7-201 of the city’s code pertaining to lodgers tax exemptions. City attorney Jay Rubin noted that the language now included was mandated by state authorities and board members confirmed the move would address a previous exemption for short-term rentals.
•With expressed pleasure, commissioners approved Resolution No.50 22/23, unanimously endorsing several budget adjustments, which Finance Director Kristie Wilson confirmed were all revenue increases. Later, board members also approved a series of purchase requisitions. Wilson noted how these moves were being made in preparation of the new fiscal year cycle that formally begins July 1.
•Board members further okayed a contract with Steven Sage to serve as the city’s appointed attorney to the municipal court, endorsed a resolution empowering the city manager to sign a pending cell tower lease agreement with the Gravity Pad firm, and approved the appointment of Lisa Kent to fill a two year term vacancy on the city’s planning and zoning commission.
•During public comment, municipal resident Rick Dumiak expressed concern about a derelict property at 630 Charles Street. He emphasized how this property has been posing health and safety issues for the surrounding neighborhood for at least five years and expressed dismay at the city’s apparent lack of action in addressing numerous and obvious code violations.
While emphasizing he would not ordinarily directly respond to public comments, city attorney Rubin offered an overview of the city’s position regarding the property in question. He said the city had already filed a foreclosure action several months ago, including a lien for cleanup performed by city staff members and unpaid utilities. Rubin said the property owner was subsequently granted leniency by the court, as the city was requested to establish an agreement allowing the property owner one final opportunity to address the municipality’s concerns.
Noting that this was done and that the property owner had now once again defaulted on the new agreement, the city attorney confirmed that the court had schedule another public hearing in August that he hoped would bring the matter to a conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.