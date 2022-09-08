TCPD Chief Victor Rodriguez - 2-col w-story .tif

In a formal letter addressed to Truth or Consequences City Manager Bruce Swingle, dated August 30, T-or-C Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez announced his decision to resign from his position with the city, effective Friday, September 30.

Rodriguez joined the TCPD in July 2021, and was recently recognized for completing his first full year by the city commission during their July 15 regular meeting.

