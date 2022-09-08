In a formal letter addressed to Truth or Consequences City Manager Bruce Swingle, dated August 30, T-or-C Police Department Chief Victor Rodriguez announced his decision to resign from his position with the city, effective Friday, September 30.
Rodriguez joined the TCPD in July 2021, and was recently recognized for completing his first full year by the city commission during their July 15 regular meeting.
Since assuming his lead role with the TCPD, Chief Rodriguez has demonstrated a clear dedication to his municipal responsibilities and toward providing effective law enforcement services for the community. At the same time, he has maintained a sincere respect for his fellow officers and staff members with the TCPD, developing a positive esprit de corps among all the department’s team members.
While accepting the Chief’s decision, the city manager emphasized his departure would be a huge loss for the entire community. Swingle noted how Rodriguez proved to be a consummate professional, readily applying his experience in law enforcement and Masters Degree level educational achievements in criminal justice toward the TCPD’s daily operations. The city manager further pointed out how Chief Rodriguez led his department by example, regularly patrolling the streets and responding to calls for service alongside his junior officers.
Since accepting the TCPD Chief’s post, Rodriguez has been effectively commuting from his family’s primary residence in the Rio Rancho area, to Sierra County to fulfill his weekly duties. On weekends, he would travel north to be with his family, and when possible, family members would occasionally make the trek south for a visit, sparing him the weekly drive.
While willingly coping with this inconvenience to serve the City of T-or-C, in completing this last year of service, Chief Rodriguez qualified to retire from the State’s Public Employment Retirement Association (PERA). With this in mind, an opportunity arose to serve as Chief of Police for the Pueblo of Isleta, providing Rodriguez with an offer he couldn’t really refuse.
City manager Swingle relayed how a provision maintained by the PERA effectively prevents law enforcement officers who have retired, from being subsequently reemployed into position receiving PERA benefits. He said this regulation has proven to be a barrier for law enforcement agencies across New Mexico, which are all presently struggling to secure qualified officers and/or experienced staff members.
As a result of this PERA provision, Swingle said many police chiefs, sheriffs and other law enforcement officers have recently opted to secure their well-earned retirement benefits, and then to pursue available posts with the state’s tribal governments.
Choosing this pathway, Rodriguez would be eligible to receive his PERA benefits, while furthering his law enforcement career and acquiring added income by serving the residents of Isleta Pueblo. This move will now also allow Chief Rodriguez to return home to his family every evening, perhaps the most important aspect of the decision for the true family man.
In departing his post with the city, Rodriguez stated the most difficult part would be saying goodbye to his “police family.” He pointed out how over the last year, the TCPD and its officers have grown in their professionalism and in their true care for each other. The Chief praised the proactive productivity now demonstrated by all of his officers, regardless of rank or assignment, and stressed the commitment they show toward helping each other is second to none.
Rodriguez also offered praise for the community, sharing his appreciation for the efforts of many individuals and organizations, especially for staff members with Olive Tree, Sierra Vista Hospital and Sierra County DWI/Misdemeanor Compliance for recent endeavors to establish much-needed behavioral health services for the community.
Rodriguez relayed how his only true regret in resigning from the TCPD would be leaving the department shorthanded, during a period of time when securing qualified law enforcement officers is difficult on the best of days. This noted, the Chief expressed full confidence in the abilities of Lieutenant Donald Venable and Administrative Assistant Maribel Martinez to manage the TCPD’s operations through the coming leadership transition.
While expressing support for the Chief’s decision, and at the same time being admittedly reluctant to accept the resignation, city manager Swingle said efforts to secure Rodriguez’ replacement have already begun. In addition to advertising locally, in Las Cruces and through the New Mexico Municipal League, Swingle said ads have also been placed on several online career finder sites and noted that in casting the net as wide as possible, staff members were also looking at extending the search through the International Chief of Police Association.
Stating the city’s staff would be diligently pursuing qualified candidates, Swingle emphasized how people can be replaced. However, he stressed it will truly be difficult to find another individual with the good natured personality, professionalism and dedication to the community Rodriguez delivered throughout his term with the city.
