Ending what she confirmed was the trial installation of a License Plate Reading (LPR) system, Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) Deputy Chief Erica Baker acknowledged that cameras and equipment previously installed along the city’s primary corridors had been removed as of Monday, February 22. Baker said there was no established contract regarding the advanced system, and suggested the return of this equipment represented the loss of a potentially valuable tool for the department.
In response to a question as to why the TCPD opted to return the LPR system, Baker said one of the city commission’s members expressed opposition to the equipment and indicated this was the primary reason for the department’s decision.
•As previously reported, during the January 13 city commission meeting, the subject of the LPR system, and primarily a lack of previous notification for city leaders, was introduced by commissioner Frances Luna. During that session, all members of the board expressed no previous knowledge of the LPR system and shared concerns about the manner in which the LPR system was introduced. A lack of previous notification of the LPR system’s installation was also expressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s mayor and board of trustees members, during their January 14 regular meeting. However, echoing what appeared to be a common community response to the LPR cameras, once assured of the system’s purpose and intended use, village officials expressed support for the innovative tool and moved on to other issues.
