Truth or Consequences Police Sgt. Blomquist, in the early morning hours of Aug. 8 observed a gray Nissan sedan with its hazard lights flashing as it was parked near northbound exit 79 of Interstate 25.
Sgt. Blomquist proceeded to conduct a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. He learned the only occupant was the female driver, identified as Rachael Dianne Muniz-Mendoza, 40, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
When Sgt. Blomquist observed Mendoza slumped over the steering vehicle, with her head resting against the driver’s side door, he spent some moments knocking on the vehicle windows and calling out to her. The sergeant opened the driver’s side door after she did not respond to his calls. He then shook Mendoza to wake her, and reports that he had to hold onto the woman in order to prevent her from falling out of her seat.
Mendoza finally awoke and Sgt. Blomquist observed she was showing signs of impairment, including the strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from her person. She told the sergeant that she got tired and fell asleep. When he asked her where she thought she was located, she replied, “Albuquerque.”
Sgt. Blomquist also observed an open bottle of vodka on the driver’s side floorboard by the woman’s feet, and she admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. Mendoza agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests, however, she did not perform them satisfactorily.
Sgt. Blomquist placed Mendoza under arrest for driving while under the influence. She agreed to submit two breath samples, the results of which were .09/.09.
Mendoza was charged with driving while under the influence and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.