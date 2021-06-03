T-or-C Middle School Awards Assembly was held Thursday, May 27. At this annual event teachers of the school, as well as other staff and administration name those students who have stood out from the rest throughout the school year. The scholar athletes named must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and have competed in three sports through their middle school years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.