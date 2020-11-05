I think that veterans are cool people who care for their country, they are very brave people. Thank you veterans- Alyssa N Garza
Thank you to all the Veteran's that have served our Country
My dad was in the military for 20 years he served in Vietnam. I would like to thank him for serving in the military and everything he did for the country.-Logan Conklin
Thank you for doing the things u do veterans! we love you. Maria Contreraz
Veterans to me mean great people who risk their lives to protect our country and other things thanks veterans!!! David Granillo
Thank you for protecting this country. Andre Gomez
Thank you veterans for risking your life to save our country. Trinity Giles
I want to thank the veterans for keeping us safe and doing what most wont. Ruben Saenz
Thank you Grampa Joe Guzman for risking your life for the USA and never giving up US army. Desaray Turpen
Veteran's are awsome but none are more grater then you, your an uncal a son a brother a friend and a grandson. you fought hard and risk your life to protect people of amirica and your family now you are a Veteran you are alive and we are gratfoale you sereved in the us army fought in tanks chopters, humvies and on the ground. we all love you thank you for you serve. Kasper Muckey
I think what veterans are most proud of is protecting their country, people, and family. Hailey March
Thank you Veterans for serving our country and risking your life. Shiloh Lucero
Thank you so much to all of the veterans who risked your life for me, my family, and this whole country. Thank you for being brave and humble. Words cannot explain how many people appreciate you and your service. Thank you for everything. Janean Bailey
I would like to thank each and every one of our veterans for taking part in such a dangerous and noble job. Serving our country is a brave thing to do, and know that you are appreciated! Cole Segura
Thank you to all the veterans who served and the military. Thomas Tisdale
I think that a veteran is most proud of how they protected us and our country. How they protected so many people. Elaina Mays
Thank you so much veterans for all you do for this country. Marianna Clanton
What do you think a veteran is most proud of? I think they're most proud of fighting for our freedom and keeping America safe. Ashton Garcia
Thank you to all the Veterans that are giving their all for our county. Thank you for your hard work and for your perseverance. We greatly appreciate all that you do. Anya Baray
I think a veteran is most proud of helping serve our country and how they risked there lives for our country. Hailey March
I want to thank all the veterans for doing what they are doing and just helping save our country
We all thank you and we are blessed with freedom because of all the veterans out there. –Ethan
I think that veterans are most proud of being able to fight for our country and protecting America. Shiloh Cano
I think that veterans are most proud of keeping everyone safe and knowing they have kept our country free. Grace Apodaca
I think that the veteran's are most proud of keeping us safe and to fight for us and their country. Isabella Kalminson
I think veterans are proud of is that they severed our country for we can be free and made it out alive to see there family. Alex Gonzales
I think that a veteran would be most proud of how they served our country and protecting us to make sure we have a free country. I also think that they would be proud of Helping their families. Micah Spears
How I would feel if I was a veteran is proud, honored, and scared because veterans do a lot and I would be scared to join any of the air forces and I would feel honored and proud because I would be saving peoples lives and risking my own life for my community and saving other peoples lives around the world so they can have their freedom, and so they can live their lives I would be proud of myself for that. Sophia Garcia
Thank you to all veterans who put forth so much effort in protecting our country.-Renata Amezcua
Thank you veterans for how you have kept us as a country safe and how you risked your lives for us. You helped give freedom to every person in America and you are truly amazing people. Thank you so much! Vivi LaFont
I think the veterans are mostly proud of protecting their families, friends and this country. Violet Miller
My grandfather Michael Grijalva Sr. and my uncle Bences Apodaca both served in the United States Navy, Vietnam. Thank you for your service. Owen Bobelu
TCMS Q&A Veterans Tribute: What the Students of TCMS Have to Say
