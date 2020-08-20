Truth or Consequences Middle School closed briefly this week after an individual arrived at school early Tuesday afternoon, August 18, and was shown to have a fever above the 100.4 threshold when checked by school staff at the door. After several repeated temperature checks allowing for a "cool-down" period showed the same result, the individual was immediately placed in the isolation room set up at the school for this eventuality and was sent home with the recommendation they get tested for Coronavirus.
A call was placed immediately to a New Mexico Department of Health unit set up for issues related to schools. While awaiting a callback, Dr. Segura, school Superintendent contacted all staff at the school. The day’s in-school instruction was nearly complete when the incident occurred. Staff released students as normal and cleaned their rooms as they normally would after students leave. Teachers were notified to then leave the school and continue with their duties remotely.
Currently only students working with an Individual Education Plan (IEP) are receiving in-school instruction in the middle and high schools. They are allowed to work in pods of five or fewer students with one teacher.
The district’s maintenance and custodial team began a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all affected areas of the school. The individual had been in the school on Monday, so any area with any possible contact was thoroughly cleaned.
In subsequent discussion with the superintendent, Dr. Tom Massaro, the state’s epidemiologist said all protocols and procedures the district had in place were correct, and best practices. “You guys are doing all the right things,” he said.
The Department of Health also provided the district with specific guidance that included:
- There is no need to close the entire school, but clean and disinfect areas where the individual occupied as a precautionary measure.
- The district cannot assume that an individual is COVID-19 positive unless we receive notification of a positive test result from the individual or the Department of Health.
- The district can recommend the individual go get tested but cannot require.
- The district must maintain confidentiality and anonymity of the individual due to HIPPA and FERPA laws.
- Continue to temperature check each day before students/adults enter our school buildings.
- Continue to screen and send individuals home if they have a temperature over 100.4 and are exhibiting other COVID-like symptoms.
- Continue to monitor for COVID-like symptoms in our students and ourselves.
- Continue to maintain 6 feet of social distance from others at all times.
- Continue to wear face masks/shields.
- Continue to wash your hands.
- Continue to clean and disinfect regularly touched surfaces.
All measures that the district currently has in place as part of the reopening plan, implemented last month are in accordance with the guidance received.
The school cannot require any individual be tested for Coronavirus or share with the schools any results of a test. However, in any case where screening done at the schools, or before boarding a bus indicate that possibility, it can require either a negative test result or a 14-day quarantine of the individual before allowing them back into a school building.
In all, the middle school was closed for part of one day. Wednesday, the school would have been closed anyway, for normal cleaning according to the district’s hybrid model reentry plan already in place. Thursday morning, the school opened as normal.
Though we always hope that no cases of coronavirus will be found at our schools, that is something seen as unlikely. What then becomes important is that when an incident does happen that the correct protocols and procedures are in place and are followed. That was the case this week and the impact was minimal. The school principal, Thomas Constant, school’s nurse, Lara Clement, our teachers, superintendent and all concerned staff responded rapidly and in exactly the right.
The takeaway is, our system worked.
