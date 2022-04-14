Joining with numerous local and regional service organizations Saturday, April 9, officials with the Truth or Consequences Housing Authority welcomed an eager group of youngsters and their families a special Easter Egg Hunt and celebration. Staged at the Vista Del Cerro Public Housing Authority Apartments, the morning’s event offered young participants tasty treats and a chance to meet with the Easter Bunny, while his helpers were busy readying the grounds for the all-important egg hunt. Meanwhile parents and family members were offered a wealth of information regarding available services and family support programs. The morning’s premier activity provided prime egg-hunting opportunities for children in three age divisions, with a grand prize award for each division winner. Partnering with the housing authority for this special gathering were TRESCO, Little Things Matter, the Day One Home Visiting program, the Sierra Health Council, PACE, the Domestic Abuse Intervention Center, the Club of Sierra County, HELP NM Head Start, the Sierra County Public Health Office, Impact Church, and the Center for Health Intervention.
TCHA Hosts Easter Funfest
Chuck Wentworth
