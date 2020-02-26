Pawsitive Leaders Feb.jpg
February Leaders - Kindergarten – Evelyn Oros-Luquin, Naomi Escobar, Joaquin Martinez, First Grade – Jalen Curtis, Schawn Schnyder, Jayce Griego, Sophia Mullins, Second Grade – Calilily Blackburn, Andy Martinez, Leila Barraza, Bryton Walker, Third Grade – Mckenzie Navarro, Bryson Rodriguez, Madison Navarro, Fourth Grade – Dominic Terrazas, Isabella Ontiveros, Fifth Grade – Autumn Jones, Trinity Montoya, Lilia Palomares, Taylor Littleton, Jennifer Barron, SPED – Sestra Travis

